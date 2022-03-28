$0.86 EPS Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.94. Wells Fargo & Company posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $52.56 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $37.90 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

