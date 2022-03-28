$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at about $21,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

