$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. General Mills posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $67.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in General Mills by 35.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in General Mills by 70.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 281,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

