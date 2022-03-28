$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $973.50 million. The Carlyle Group reported sales of $612.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

NASDAQ CG opened at $46.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 335,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 83.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

