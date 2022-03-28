$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $1,305,320.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,574 shares of company stock worth $4,458,292. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,980,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THG opened at $149.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average of $134.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $121.69 and a 1-year high of $149.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

