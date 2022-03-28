11,000 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.20.

EPAM opened at $271.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.