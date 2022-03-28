122,845 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 122,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Equitable by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQH opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,222 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

