$130.11 Million in Sales Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) to post sales of $130.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $83.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $552.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $575.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $628.53 million, with estimates ranging from $621.48 million to $635.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $393.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

In other news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,756.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 537,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

