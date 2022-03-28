$163.24 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will post $163.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.98 million and the highest is $164.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $668.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $667.60 million to $670.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $741.62 million, with estimates ranging from $734.00 million to $749.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $551,869.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,317. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.