180,000 Shares in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 180,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.24% of 2U as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 18.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek bought 26,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU opened at $12.33 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 20.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

