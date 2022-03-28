1irstcoin (FST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,599.00

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 74.1% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $588,659.64 and approximately $4,599.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,665,133 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

