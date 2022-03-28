1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Trading Down 2.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.91 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

