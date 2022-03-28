$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.44. AerCap posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.92 to $9.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AerCap.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AER. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $558,957,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,789,000 after purchasing an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,912,000 after purchasing an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $53.41. 21,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,179,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. AerCap has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $71.38.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

