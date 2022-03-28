-$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the lowest is ($2.84). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($4.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,723,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,146,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.
About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
