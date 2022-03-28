-$2.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.26) and the lowest is ($2.84). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($4.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.50) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 216,155 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,723,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,146,758. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

