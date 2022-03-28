$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post $2.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.79 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $11.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of VFC opened at $57.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

