$266.66 Million in Sales Expected for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) will post sales of $266.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.70 million and the highest is $269.23 million. Yelp reported sales of $232.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Yelp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $34.77 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.01.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,170,000 after buying an additional 1,067,679 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,783 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Yelp by 46.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 78.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

