$275.87 Million in Sales Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will post sales of $275.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.32 million and the lowest is $269.30 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $230.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.08. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,244,440.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

