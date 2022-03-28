$3.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to report $3.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.82 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $16.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $17.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.46 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABG opened at $172.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.67. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

