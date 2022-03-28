$32.77 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) to post $32.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the highest is $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $23.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens started coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $36.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $574.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $40.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

