33,950 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,016,195,000 after purchasing an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $607,477,000 after buying an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after purchasing an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,915,948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $535,100,000 after purchasing an additional 700,164 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,691,000 after purchasing an additional 78,296 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.82.

Ross Stores stock opened at $90.22 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

