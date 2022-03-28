3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its holdings in 3M by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 78,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 11,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,961. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $139.74 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

