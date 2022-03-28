$4.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.28 billion and the highest is $4.34 billion. Vipshop posted sales of $4.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.02 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VIPS. CLSA lowered their target price on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

VIPS opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

