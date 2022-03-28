$4.44 Million in Sales Expected for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 million and the highest is $32.12 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.67. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $30.48 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,353,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,219,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

