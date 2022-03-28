$469.12 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $469.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $459.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $446.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of MD stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.10. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,883. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,774,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 30,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

