$56.31 Million in Sales Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will report sales of $56.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.02 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $31.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year sales of $289.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $468.02 million, with estimates ranging from $433.42 million to $486.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silvergate Capital.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

SI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

SI stock opened at $149.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200-day moving average of $143.51. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvergate Capital (SI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.