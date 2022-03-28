$568.60 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) to report $568.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $570.20 million. Belden posted sales of $536.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Belden stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a twelve month low of $41.38 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Belden by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Belden by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Belden by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

