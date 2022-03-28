$57.97 Million in Sales Expected for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $57.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.44 million and the lowest is $57.10 million. IMAX posted sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $338.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $349.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $378.53 million, with estimates ranging from $359.10 million to $391.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for IMAX.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

In other news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.46 on Monday. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.47.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

