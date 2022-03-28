$582.57 Million in Sales Expected for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $582.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.70 million and the highest is $603.43 million. Kirby posted sales of $496.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. Kirby has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.76.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $52,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $33,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,695 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 108.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 49.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth $321,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 199,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

