$6.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) will post $6.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $28.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.47 billion to $28.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,647 shares of company stock worth $5,451,279 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,045,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 156,921 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 933,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 484,951 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 45,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 273,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

