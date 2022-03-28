$607.11 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) will report sales of $607.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.80 million and the highest is $612.10 million. Acadia Healthcare reported sales of $551.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.02.

ACHC stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

