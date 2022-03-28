$643.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report sales of $643.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $636.54 million and the highest is $649.00 million. Nordson reported sales of $589.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.40 on Monday. Nordson has a one year low of $197.20 and a one year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $154,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 27.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

