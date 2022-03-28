$7.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) to announce $7.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $30.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.31 billion to $32.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.18 billion to $34.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $93.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

