72,744 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,744 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.5% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,445,315 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $44,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.3% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

