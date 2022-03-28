8,000 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in TopBuild by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after acquiring an additional 379,461 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after acquiring an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 4,485.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE:BLD opened at $190.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $179.50 and a one year high of $284.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TopBuild from $302.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

TopBuild Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.