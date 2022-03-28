$86.40 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.85 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $68.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $376.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $170.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $72.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.54. Fiverr International has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $262.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 531.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in Fiverr International by 152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiverr International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

