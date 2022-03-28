9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.06.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMTR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,274,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,121,930 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 935,068 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

