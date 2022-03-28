9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.06. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 598,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 240,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 254,959 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,806,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 935,068 shares during the last quarter. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Temperato bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

