$96.74 Million in Sales Expected for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) will announce $96.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Yext’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.90 million and the lowest is $96.40 million. Yext reported sales of $91.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $405.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $405.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $442.86 million, with estimates ranging from $433.92 million to $465.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on YEXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock worth $583,714. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $911.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

