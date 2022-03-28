99,469 Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in FOX by 29.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOX shares. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.02. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

FOX Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.