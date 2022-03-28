Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 42608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$17.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.61.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.