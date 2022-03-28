Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 42608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$17.13 million and a PE ratio of 2.61.
About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)
