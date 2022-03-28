Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 96.8% from the February 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASGI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the third quarter worth $250,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 33.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

About Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

