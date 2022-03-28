Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,300 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOD. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 37,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AOD opened at $9.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

