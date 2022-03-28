Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Absa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
OTCMKTS AGRPY opened at $25.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48. Absa Group has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $26.18.
Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
