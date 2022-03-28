Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Position Raised by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 136.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 18.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ACHC stock opened at $65.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

