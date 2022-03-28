Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

ADN stock opened at C$19.65 on Monday. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$21.57. The company has a market cap of C$327.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

