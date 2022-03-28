Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Acer Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

