Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 475,805 shares.The stock last traded at $17.92 and had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,797 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

