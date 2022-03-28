ACoconut (AC) Trading Up 10.9% Over Last Week

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market cap of $382,800.02 and approximately $52,664.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00023928 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

