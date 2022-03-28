Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Up 68.3% in March

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $101,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. 56,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.24.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

