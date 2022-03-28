ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Up 6.3%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL – Get Rating) was up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €8.88 ($9.76) and last traded at €8.82 ($9.69). Approximately 9,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.30 ($9.12).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.06 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

